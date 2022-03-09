  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Hotel metasearcher

Trivago boss Hefer expects volatile business

von Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 09. März 2022
"The fact that people want to travel hasn't changed, but the mix probably will": Axel Hefer, CEO of the hotel metasearcher Trivago.
Trivago
"The fact that people want to travel hasn't changed, but the mix probably will": Axel Hefer, CEO of the hotel metasearcher Trivago.

Two years of pandemic have also affected Trivago's business. Axel Hefer, CEO of the hotel metasearcher, sees two developments that could slow down the economic recovery of the industry. The rollercoaster ride of the international travel industry in the past two years has also

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Online Buchen, laptop, Hände, Reise Gettyimages
Annual balance sheets 2021

Major online travel agencies are back into the black
Axel Hefer Trivago
Tours and activities business

Trivago announces TUI as new partner for activities
stats