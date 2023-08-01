  1. Home
Hotel content specialist

Giata wants to open locations outside Europe

von Jochen Eversmeier
Dienstag, 01. August 2023
Giata
Mathis Boldt has been managing director of the hotel content specialist Giata since May 2023, in which he also holds a low double-digit percentage share.
Giata, the Berlin-based B2B specialist for hotel content, is looking for its own location in Asia. In the next steps, the USA and South America are also interesting, explains Giata CEO Mathis Boldt in an interview with fvw|TravelTalk.

Unlike its customers, who are spread over more than 80 countries, the hotel content specialist Giata has so far only been based in Berlin. Managing Di
stats