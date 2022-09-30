E. Uelitz

Difficult situation: European hotels such as Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg face major challenges with the exploding energie prices.

The European hotel association Hotrec appeals to EU energy ministers to take immediate action to reduce energy prices. Many hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafés would soon face insolvency if action was not taken immediately.

