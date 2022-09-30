  1. Home
Hotel association Hotrec appeals to EU

Energy crisis threatens hospitality sector in Europe

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 30. September 2022
Difficult situation: European hotels such as Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg face major challenges with the exploding energie prices.
E. Uelitz
The European hotel association Hotrec appeals to EU energy ministers to take immediate action to reduce energy prices. Many hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafés would soon face insolvency if action was not taken immediately.

The European hotel association Hotrec appeals to EU energy ministers to take immediate action to reduce energy prices. Many hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafés would soon face insolvency if action was not taken immediately.
