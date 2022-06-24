The queues at German airports – here the one in Düsseldorf – are getting longer again. The airports and airlines are currently unable to cope with the rush. Additional staff from Turkey could provide some relief.
Airlines and airports are short of staff. Hope for relief lies in the short-term recruitment of staff from Turkey. At the same time, the DRV is reassuring package holidaymakers: the association considers large-scale flight cancellations to the Mediterranean and on long-haul r
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events