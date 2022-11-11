The first new line is to connect Cairo (with the pyramids of Giza) with Alexandria and the future new administrative capital.
Deutsche Bahn is to operate and maintain the first high-speed rail network in Egypt. A 15-year contract with a volume in the single-digit billion range was signed at the climate conference in Sharm el Sheikh.
DB International Operations, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, was awarded the contract, according to the Group. The rail company will operate the infrastructure as well as high-speed, regional and freight services in a joint venture with Egyptian company Elsewedy Electric and will also take over the maintenance of stations and depots.
"The new rail system is driving Egypt's economic development and ensuring greater climate protection, from which we are all also benefiting," announced Niko Warbanoff, head of the railroad's ECO Group, which brings together various foreign subsidiaries.
A Suez Canal on rails: 2000 kilometres, 60 stations and 3 lines.
Egypt's high-speed network (nicknamed "Suez Canal on rails") is reportedly to be 2000 kilometres long, which would make it the sixth-longest high-speed railway line
in the world. The first line is scheduled to connect the metropolitan regions of Alexandria, Cairo and the future New Administrative Capital (about 60 kilometres outside Cairo) in 2025.
"A consortium led by Siemens Mobility is building the infrastructure and supplying the vehicles for passenger transport as well as freight locomotives," it said.
Deutsche Bahn has repeatedly come under criticism for its commitments abroad. Opponents call for the company to focus on expanding its German network. Deutsche Bahn stressed that profits from the Egypt project will be reinvested in Germany.
