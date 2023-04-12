Trendtours

Newcomer in the German market: Berat, known as the most beautiful city in Albania, is featured in the programme of German tour operator Trendtours.

Little-known Albania is aiming to emerge from the shadows of bigger-name destinations on the Adriatic coast and establish itself as a tourism hotspot with undiscovered natural and cultural attractions. Tour operators see great potential.

The country is still on a long journey from its post-war isolation under communist dictator Enver Hoxha and subsequent political turbulence to becom