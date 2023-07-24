Imago/Shotshop

At Rhodes airport, flight operations continue to run normally these days. However, many planes land there largely empty and only fly passengers out.

The forest fires on Rhodes have affected around 20,000 German holidaymakers. All major tour operators have cancelled trips to the Greek island for the next few days – but with different time horizons.

Europe's largest tour operator TUI, which relies heavily on trips to Greece, already announced at the weekend that it was cancelling all further trips