At Rhodes airport, flight operations continue to run normally these days. However, many planes land there largely empty and only fly passengers out.
The forest fires on Rhodes have affected around 20,000 German holidaymakers. All major tour operators have cancelled trips to the Greek island for the next few days – but with different time horizons.
Europe's largest tour operator TUI, which relies heavily on trips to Greece, already announced at the weekend that it was cancelling all further trips
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events