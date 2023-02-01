  1. Home
Handover time

Deborah Rothe is new head of ITB Berlin

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 01. Februar 2023
Handover of the baton: Deborah Rothe succeeds David Ruetz as ITB Director.
The world's biggest travel trade show is getting a new boss with Deborah Rothe taking over from David Ruetz as exhibition director of ITB Berlin ahead of this year's long-awaited comeback as an in-person B2B event.

The world's biggest travel trade show is getting a new boss with Deborah Rothe taking over from David Ruetz as exhibition director of ITB Berlin ahead of this year's long-awaited comeback as an in-person B2B event. Ruetz, who had been responsible for ITB Berlin since 20
