ITB

Handover of the baton: Deborah Rothe succeeds David Ruetz as ITB Director.

The world's biggest travel trade show is getting a new boss with Deborah Rothe taking over from David Ruetz as exhibition director of ITB Berlin ahead of this year's long-awaited comeback as an in-person B2B event.

The world's biggest travel trade show is getting a new boss with Deborah Rothe taking over from David Ruetz as exhibition director of ITB Berlin ahead of this year's long-awaited comeback as an in-person B2B event. Ruetz, who had been responsible for ITB Berlin since 20