Christian Wyrwa

Sebastian Ebel leads the TUI Group as CEO and is upbeat: "Our strategic initiatives are taking effect, the debt at the start has been paid off."

TUI Group, Europe’s biggest holiday company, performed well over the past six months thanks to good bookings, is expecting a strong summer season and could get back to 2019 levels by the end of this year.

The Hanover-based group’s revenues improved to €6.9 billion between October 2022 and March 2023, which was €2.4 billion more than in