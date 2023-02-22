Sustainability includes not only ecological issues but also social factors and human rights.
The "Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism" presents an online guide to tourism in repressive states and a destination risk map. Visitors can gain exclusive insights at the ITB in Berlin in March.
"People make tourism possible - human rights are also your business" - this is the motto of the "Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism" at the ITB in Ber
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events