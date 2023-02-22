Imago Images

Sustainability includes not only ecological issues but also social factors and human rights.

The "Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism" presents an online guide to tourism in repressive states and a destination risk map. Visitors can gain exclusive insights at the ITB in Berlin in March.

"People make tourism possible - human rights are also your business" - this is the motto of the "Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism" at the ITB in Ber