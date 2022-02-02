  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Growth strategy

TUI starts first hotel fund for €500 million

von Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 02. Februar 2022
The Magic Life Club Belek was bought by TUI before the pandemic. For new properties, the group relies on external investors.
TUI
The Magic Life Club Belek was bought by TUI before the pandemic. For new properties, the group relies on external investors.

TUI wants to raise money from investors for new projects of its own brands with a first hotel fund. The partner is a capital management company of a large insurance company. It had already been announced at the beginning of January that TUI wanted to launch funds for inve

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
TUI HV FVW Medien/KH
Prior to annual general meeting

Analysts expect TUI profit as early as this year
Ebel-Sebastian_hell_TUI_2016_1500.JPG TUI/Rüdiger Nehmzow
Significant improvement

CFO Ebel sees TUI well on course
Griechenland Amfissa Flagge FVW Medien/HMJ
New sustainable tourism project

TUI wants to double the number of guests for Greece
stats