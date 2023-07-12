TUI Cruises

Size matters: Mein Schiff 8 will be much bigger than the other vessels in the TUI Cruises fleet.

TUI Cruises is embarking on a new growth journey with bigger ships, new on-board concepts and a more diverse customer mix, including more passengers from other European countries.

The TUI-Royal Caribbean joint venture currently operates six ships, which all use the 'Mein Schiff' (My Ship) brand. However, the cruise company wil