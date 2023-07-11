  1. Home
Growth in dynamic packaging

TUI UK launches new hotel booking platform

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 11. Juli 2023
TUI Group
British holidaymakers now have over 12,000 hotels to choose from. The image shows TUI Blue Sensatori Atlantica Dreams Resort on the Greek island of Rhodes.
"We are aiming for more than 30,000 hotels by the end of the year," TUI announces. With the dynamic accommodation-only platform, the largest European tourism group is offering more accommodation options in the UK.

Following the successful launch in Sweden on 14 December 2022 and further implementation in all other Nordic markets, the platform was launched in th
