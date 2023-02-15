E. Uelitz

Exploiting initial synergies and expanding the route network: Flixbus (shown here at New York City's Penn Station) and Greyhound report further growth.

The Flix Group reports record figures for 2022. More than 60 million passengers in 40 countries used the services of Flixbus, Flixtrain, Greyhound in North America and Kamil Koç in Turkey.

Flix Group achieved record global revenues of €1.5 billion last year, resulting in a positive operating profit (Ebitda) and a 185 per cent increa