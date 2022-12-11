FVW Medien/RIM

Flights are by far the biggest CO2 polluters when traveling.

For more and more companies, climate protection is important – even when it comes to business travel. However, apart from the costs, the biggest obstacle to implementation is the lack of uniform, reliable data. A standardized method to measure this data does not exist.

