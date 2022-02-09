Travelling of the future should be more digital, but also more ecological. Brussels is developing a plan for this.
Tourism in Europe should change: It is to become more digital and more ecological. The EU Commission is now presenting a so-called transition pathway for tourism with 27 points. How the ecological and digital transformation of tourism in Europe can succeed, the Commissio
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events