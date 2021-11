FVW Medien/IL

"Everything will stabilise, but it will be far from normal": Peter-Mario Kubsch, boss of Germany's largest study tour operator Stiudiosus.

It will take time for Germany's largest study tour operator to build on 2019. But despite a difficult year, Studiosus boss Peter-Mario Kubsch is starting the next year with an extensive programme. Studiosus boss Peter-Mario Kubsch is an optimist. He has already survived