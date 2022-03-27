The European Union wants to prevent internet corporations like Google, Booking & Co from abusing their market power in the future.
The EU wants to limit the power of dominant digital companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Booking.com or Airbnb in the future. Industry associations consider this step overdue in order to better protect providers and customers. After years of debate, the European Uni
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events