FTI Group

Positive booking trend: FTI Group CEO Ralph Schiller.

The FTI Group is optimistic about the current financial year: after a still cautious start in November and December 2022, demand has risen markedly at the beginning of 2023 with long-haul trips as an important driver of growth.

"With its very good booking figures, January was an optimal start for us," says CEO Ralph Schiller. It is noteworthy that long-haul routes are picking