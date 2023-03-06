  1. Home
  2. International
Good start into 2023

FTI reports strong long-haul travel trend

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 06. März 2023
Positive booking trend: FTI Group CEO Ralph Schiller.
FTI Group
Positive booking trend: FTI Group CEO Ralph Schiller.

The FTI Group is optimistic about the current financial year: after a still cautious start in November and December 2022, demand has risen markedly at the beginning of 2023 with long-haul trips as an important driver of growth.

"With its very good booking figures, January was an optimal start for us," says CEO Ralph Schiller. It is noteworthy that long-haul routes are picking
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier Veranstalter 2023 FVW Medien/KH
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 2)

Half of major tour operators reach pre-Covid-19 level
Lionel Souque Rewe
Takeover speculation

Scepticism over possible DER Touristik/FTI deal
FVW, Kongress Christian Wyrwa
fvw|TravelTalk-Kongress in Antalya

Tour operators have prepared for uncertainties
stats