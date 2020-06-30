IAGTO/Peter Ellegard

IAGTO makes its service accessible to non-members. The organisation is well known for its annual awards: CEO Peter Walton with João Fernandes, President of Algarve Tourism ("Golf Destination of the Year 2020").

Good news for golf courses and any businesses in the golf travel industry: The International Golf Tour Operators Organisation now has opened up its Covid-19 recovery hub, a worldwide platform, for non-members free of charge.