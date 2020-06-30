IAGTO makes its service accessible to non-members. The organisation is well known for its annual awards: CEO Peter Walton with João Fernandes, President of Algarve Tourism ("Golf Destination of the Year 2020").
Good news for golf courses and any businesses in the golf travel industry: The International Golf Tour Operators Organisation now has opened up its Covid-19 recovery hub, a worldwide platform, for non-members free of charge.
The IAGTO microsite called Covid-19 recovery hub is now accessible not only to 2,700 IAGTO member companies but to all golf courses and golf resorts worldwide that receive golf visitors, along with all hotels currently working with IAGTO golf tour operators.
Daily update for over 700 tour operators
The recovery hub includes an operational status webpage that enables golf courses and hotels to upload and regularly update their reopening schedule, current operational status and Covid-19 safety measures. Over 700 IAGTO-member golf tour operators in 62 countries receive a daily update notifying them of changes made to the site in the past 24 hours. This means that there is now one global central resource for the golf tourism industry to keep track of the changes that are being implemented in golf destinations worldwide.
"We made the decision to extend this essential service beyond our membership in order to ensure that every golf destination on the planet now has a mechanism to keep golf tour operators informed of the precise operational conditions in place at every golf course in their region,", said
IAGTO Chief Executive Peter Walton. "In our role as the global trade association of the golf tourism industry, our entire focus since March has been to provide guidance and create tools that will ensure that our tourism sector is the best prepared for the recovery from this unprecedented crisis.”
Five aspects of restarting the business
The operational status section of the recovery hub focuses on five aspects of golf course and hotel operation:
- Current status and conditions of current visitor access
- Date and details for reopening or next phase of reopening/increasing visitor access
- Compliance with local government standards and regulations relating to Covid-19
- Details of Covid-19 safety measures currently in place
- Covid-19 safety certification
To gain access to the hub, golf courses and golf resorts that are not currently members of IAGTO must first register free of charge for IAGTO Lite
.