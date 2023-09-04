The winners of the German Sustainability Award will be chosen in November.
Six tour operators and one tourism association are candidates for the German Sustainability Award 2023. These are the nominees. The winners will be announced at the end of November.
In the tourism and hospitality sector, the following tour operators have been nominated for the German Sustainability Award (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeits
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events