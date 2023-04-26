Russian tourists are switching from Antalya to Egypt not for political, but for cost reasons. Turkey may soon swing more to the German source market and other Western markets.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (Ator) reports that the Antalya region could lose up to two million Russian tourists this year. The reason given is the increased prices for hotels. Some Russian tourists are already looking for alternatives to Antalya – and the choice is currently falling on Egypt."In general, Antalya is an alternative to Egypt. In the summer months, Egypt is even slightly cheaper. However, Russian tourists must be prepared for the fact that hotels in Egypt are somewhat below the standards of Turkish hotels," Turkish tourism portal "Turizm Ajansı" quotes Ekaterina Zharikova, chairwoman of the Russian travel agency association Travelland.Level Travel, an online booking service for tours and hotels, reports that an Egypt holiday for two people costs the equivalent of $2133 on average, while a Turkey holiday for two people is $184 more expensive on average. Despite this, Turkey's share of total Russian bookings for the 2023 summer season is 45 percent and Egypt's share is only six percent.From Jan. 1 to April 9, 2023, about 1.7 million foreign tourists visited Antalya. The majority of tourists came from the source market of Russia, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland, according to Turkish news channel "NTV."Whether Antalya will see a decline in Russian tourists is uncertain. But the most important source market for Turkey last year was Germany, with nearly 5.7 million arrivals. It cannot be ruled out that Turkey will switch even more to the German source market and other Western markets in the coming years to make up for possible losses in the Russian source market.