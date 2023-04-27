Luxury meets adventure with Select Luxury Travel: The Deluxe Airstream Camper takes guests through South America for an once in a lifetime travel experience.

Well-off Germans are travelling more and further than ever before but are also increasingly seeking unique private and customized experiences rather than traditional luxury offerings, according to specialist tour operators.

In contrast to most consumers, who could not travel abroad during the height of the pandemic, many luxury customers were able to afford private planes, yachts or other means of transport to keep travelling.

Demand has continued to grow since then with a clear trend to more personalized, unique and memorable experiences or undiscovered destinations instead of luxury hotels or other traditional up-market holiday offers.

Prices rises accepted

Unsurprisingly, price is not the key factor for this top-notch category of travellers, who can often afford to spend at least several thousand euros per person on each trip. "The pandemic has created a new awareness and guests are indulging in more," commented Dirk Gowin, from the Berlin-based travel operator Select Luxury Travel.

"We are seeing an acceptance of the general inflation trend," confirmed Christian Böll, managing director of the luxury brand Windrose, which belongs to the FTI Group. Similarly, the average shopping basket of Edeltravel boss Till Brunecker also grew by a double-digit percentage last year.

Airtours

At Airtours and other luxury brands, long-haul destinations such as the Maldives are currently in particularly high demand.

Booking surge

Moreover, not only are luxury customers willing to pay more but want to travel more as well. At Select Luxury Travel, for example, demand has almost tripled. "Sales for the first three months of 2023 are higher than our total sales in 2019," revealed Gowin.

Large tour operators in Germany are also profiting from the surge in bookings that has taken them well beyond pre-pandemic levels.

“We gave a double-digit percentage increase in sales compared to 2019," says Mike Lehmann, Head of Dertour Deluxe. Similarly, TUI's luxury brand Airtours is also optimistic that it will exceed its record turnover of 2019 this year due to high demand and good bookings at the beginning of the year.

Long-haul comeback

Last but not least, longer average trips and the comeback of long-haul flights have played a role in this revenue growth. "The catch-up effect is clearly noticeable," Gowin pointed out. Long-haul destinations such as Canada, Costa Rica, Chile, Argentina, Egypt, Tanzania, Rwanda, Israel, Japan, and Korea are currently particularly in demand at Select Luxury Travel.

Windrose is also seeing stronger sales for overseas destinations than for trips in Europe. "Japan, Egypt with Nile cruises and the islands in the Indian Ocean are particularly in demand," said Böll. The FTI premium brand is also registering increasing demand for expedition cruises and luxury cruises as well as city breaks.

"The standard in the luxury sector is long-haul," agreed Edeltravel chief Brunecker. In particular, the specialist is currently sending many luxury customers to the Far West. "The USA is currently experiencing a total hype," he explained. In addition, African countries, led by South Africa, are also very much on the rise.

Edeltravel/Rupert Peace

Tailor-made and personalized luxury travel is the core business of smaller specialists like Edeltravel.

Mediterranean summer

The situation is somewhat different with Dertour Deluxe. Although long-haul destinations, such as the Indian Ocean and the Orient, are "extremely popular" in winter, Mediterranean bookings, especially Greece, Italy and Spain, are also "very encouraging".

Airtours too is enjoying strong sales for the Maldives, which remains the most popular destination among guests in the winter season. The archipelago is followed by the Canary Islands, which are popular with families, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and the island of Mauritius. In summer, Greece, the USA, Germany, the Balearic Islands and the Maldives are among the top five destinations in its portfolio.