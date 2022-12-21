Marcel Pirnay/Unsplash

Clear signal to focus on the German source market: The DRV conference took place in Taghazout.

World Cup surprise team Morocco hopes to score on the German market as an all-year destination but needs more flights to secure a comeback to pre-pandemic levels. The North African country gained unexpected and widespread positive publicity in recent weeks as it overcame