  1. Home
  2. International
German market

Morocco needs more flights to score comeback

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 21. Dezember 2022
Clear signal to focus on the German source market: The DRV conference took place in Taghazout.
Marcel Pirnay/Unsplash
Clear signal to focus on the German source market: The DRV conference took place in Taghazout.

World Cup surprise team Morocco hopes to score on the German market as an all-year destination but needs more flights to secure a comeback to pre-pandemic levels.

World Cup surprise team Morocco hopes to score on the German market as an all-year destination but needs more flights to secure a comeback to pre-pandemic levels. The North African country gained unexpected and widespread positive publicity in recent weeks as it overcame
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
DRV-Tagung Marokko 2002 FVW Medien/KH
DRV Conference in Morocco

Confidence for holidays in 2023 on the rise again
Marokko, Agadir Unsplash
Delayed demand

Morocco gets ready for the comeback
Strand, Rentner Pixabay
Energy crisis

Travel industry offers long-stay winter packages
stats