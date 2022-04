E. Uelitz

More than two million passengers, but still well below pre-Covid-19 levels: Frankfurt Airport in February 2022.

At the 28 relevant German airports, the recovery in demand remained weak in the calendar month of February 2022 – at least compared to that of the pre-pandemic month of February 2019. Just under 6.4 million were handled – only slightly more than in January 2022.#/