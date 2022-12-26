Imago/Rech

Remains sceptical despite recovery: ADV CEO Ralph Beisel sees Germany's airports lagging behind in European comparison.

Things can only get better in 2023. This is also the assumption of the German airport industry association ADV. Although a significant recovery in travel demand is expected, there is no shortage of admonitions to politicians.

Things can only get better in 2023. This is also the assumption of the German airport industry association ADV. Although a significant recovery in travel demand is expected, there is no shortage of admonitions to politicians. The German Airports Association (AD