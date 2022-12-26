Remains sceptical despite recovery: ADV CEO Ralph Beisel sees Germany's airports lagging behind in European comparison.
Things can only get better in 2023. This is also the assumption of the German airport industry association ADV. Although a significant recovery in travel demand is expected, there is no shortage of admonitions to politicians.
Things can only get better in 2023. This is also the assumption of the German airport industry association ADV. Although a significant recovery in travel demand is expected, there is no shortage of admonitions to politicians. The German Airports Association (AD
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events