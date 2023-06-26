Kati Jurischka

"High importance of the international travel business": Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association (DRV).

The tourism industry is currently growing twice as fast as the general global economy. This is one of the core results of the meeting of the G20 tourism ministers. German foreign travellers play an important role in this.

"This shows the high importance of the international travel business, to which German travellers contribute significantly," said Norbert Fiebig, Pres