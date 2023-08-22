  1. Home
Travel agents rank the best cruise brands

von Paul Needham
Dienstag, 22. August 2023
FVW Medien
As in 2018, the three leading German cruise operators top the ranking.
TUI Cruises, Aida or an international brand – who is the best cruise operator in the eyes of German travel agents? The new fvw|TravelTalk cruise study reveals their preferences and verdicts about operators’ strengths and weaknesses.

For the first time since 2018, fvw|TravelTalk asked travel agents and online portals to rate the most important cruise brands and evaluated the resu
