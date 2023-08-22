As in 2018, the three leading German cruise operators top the ranking.
TUI Cruises, Aida or an international brand – who is the best cruise operator in the eyes of German travel agents? The new fvw|TravelTalk cruise study reveals their preferences and verdicts about operators’ strengths and weaknesses.
For the first time since 2018, fvw|TravelTalk asked travel agents and online portals to rate the most important cruise brands and evaluated the resu
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events