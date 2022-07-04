FVW Medien/HMJ

Long lines at the Lufthansa Service Center at Munich Airport in late June 2022: Passengers are facing a lot of challenges in air travel due to a lack of staff.

Things are not running smoothly at airlines and airports: thousands of cancelled flights, hours of waiting time, missing luggage are causing frustration among holidaymakers and bad press for the industry. At a fvw|TravelTalk roundtable, experts discussed causes and ways out.#