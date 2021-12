FVW Medien/ES

Lively discussion: board members of Corps Touristique and fvw|TravelTalk editors at the recent get-together in Hamburg.

Politicians need to see tourism as a vital job-generating economic factor rather than just a “fun” sector, especially during the pandemic, tourist board representatives urged at an fvw|TravelTalk round-table discussion. Since early 2020, the Covid-19 pandemi