Hybrid event: fvw|TravelTalk Kongress will be aired via live streaming from the TV studio in our editorial office in Hamburg. Some speakers will be present on-site, though.

This year's fvw|TravelTalk Kongress will again take place as a virtual event with a mix of strategic views from top speakers about the future of the travel industry as well as wide-ranging sales topics for travel agents. 500 tickets are now for free due to sponsoring from AIC.

The online conference and the accompanying Counter Days event will take place in the week fromlive from Hamburg.



Key themes at the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress on September 1 and 2 include: how will contactless travel and new medical requirements change holidays? How can companies learn to be innovative? How will digitalisation change company management?

Segments in focus

In live sessions we will take a look at the changes in the important segments of aviation, cruises, tour operators, business travel, holiday accommodation and online travel agents.

Among the speakers are top managers such as Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister, Arnold Donald, the CEO of the world's largest cruise company Carnival with brands like Aida, Costa and Cunard, and Mandar Vaidya, head of Indian group Oyo Vacation Homes, a holiday homes heavyweight with brands such as Belvilla, Traum-Ferienwohnungen, Dancenter and TUI Ferienhaus. The heads of major online travel agents will discuss whether OTAs are the winners of the crisis and how they will develop in future.

Experts provide direction

SAP's long-standing head of development and innovation strategist Mario Herger, who has lived in Silicon Valley for 20 years, will present and explain the latest technology trends. Markus Heller from the consultancy Fried & Partner will present a study looking at how tour operators need to re-position their business.

Register for free for the leading German Travel Congress Kongress is free of charge for the first 500 tickets due to a ticket sponsoring from AIC, a leading operator of service centers for the travel industry, based in Cologne. Please enter the code "aic.jetzt" at the registration. The Counter Days and Counter TV as well as the webinars are as well free of charge. Further information and registration under: Participation in the virtual fvw|TravelTalkis free of charge for the first 500 tickets due to a ticket sponsoring from AIC, a leading operator of service centers for the travel industry, based in Cologne. Please enter the code "aic.jetzt" at the registration. The Counter Days and Counter TV as well as the webinars are as well free of charge. Further information and registration under: fvw-kongress.de

The former Facebook and Xing managerwill explain how SMEs can use the tools of the tech giants for themselves., founder of the digital agency Rainmaker, will describe how to keep more tourism earnings in destinations and thus make travel more sustainable.

Another session will focus on the travel industry's new travel protection fund and the question of how small and medium-sized tour operators can take care of their customer payments in future.

Extensive framework programme

Counter Days: the two-day Kongress is accompanied by the Counter Days event for travel agents on August 31 with the main theme of Dream Holidays and Long-Haul Trips. On all three days there will be a Counter TV service with practical sales trips and social media marketing advice.

Virtual trade fair: on all three days there will be a travel trade fair where travel professionals can make appointments. Exhibitors will present products ranging from long-haul holidays to travel technology.

Webinars: there will also be webinars on all three days, including from long-haul destinations in the Caribbean and the USA, cruise companies such as Aida, TUI Cruises, NCL and Scenic Luxury Cruises along with Travel Tech suppliers.