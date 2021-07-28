This year's fvw|TravelTalk Kongress will again take place as a virtual event with a mix of strategic views from top speakers about the future of the travel industry as well as wide-ranging sales topics for travel agents. 500 tickets are now for free due to sponsoring from AIC.
Key themes at the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress on September 1 and 2 include: how will contactless travel and new medical requirements change holidays? How can companies learn to be innovative? How will digitalisation change company management?
Among the speakers are top managers such as Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister, Arnold Donald, the CEO of the world's largest cruise company Carnival with brands like Aida, Costa and Cunard, and Mandar Vaidya, head of Indian group Oyo Vacation Homes, a holiday homes heavyweight with brands such as Belvilla, Traum-Ferienwohnungen, Dancenter and TUI Ferienhaus. The heads of major online travel agents will discuss whether OTAs are the winners of the crisis and how they will develop in future.
SAP's long-standing head of development and innovation strategist Mario Herger, who has lived in Silicon Valley for 20 years, will present and explain the latest technology trends. Markus Heller from the consultancy Fried & Partner will present a study looking at how tour operators need to re-position their business.
Another session will focus on the travel industry's new travel protection fund and the question of how small and medium-sized tour operators can take care of their customer payments in future.
Counter Days: the two-day Kongress is accompanied by the Counter Days event for travel agents on August 31 with the main theme of Dream Holidays and Long-Haul Trips. On all three days there will be a Counter TV service with practical sales trips and social media marketing advice.
Virtual trade fair: on all three days there will be a travel trade fair where travel professionals can make appointments. Exhibitors will present products ranging from long-haul holidays to travel technology.
Webinars: there will also be webinars on all three days, including from long-haul destinations in the Caribbean and the USA, cruise companies such as Aida, TUI Cruises, NCL and Scenic Luxury Cruises along with Travel Tech suppliers.
