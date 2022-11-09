TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel made his first appearance before the industry in his new role at the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Antalya.

The new TUI Group CEO, Sebastian Ebel, is targeting profitable growth in 2023 following a strong comeback in demand this year after getting through the pandemic thanks to state financial support.

Addressing some 400 participants at last week’s fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Antalya, the long-serving TUI executive also stressed the importance of travel agents as sales partners, generating warm applause from the audience of German tourism managers.

Cautious outlook

Commenting on the outlook for the travel industry, Ebel said that in April and May this year, he had not expected business to recover so well this year. But he cautioned: “Tourism has two difficult years ahead. Inflation, incomes, and the Ukraine war will play major roles here.”

In terms of TUI Group itself, the CEO stressed: "We want to grow profitably. Of course, we are looking at how demand will develop in Europe in future. Naturally, we are cautious about this." He plans to focus on the quality of TUI’s offers in order to ensure high customer satisfaction.



Financial aid

Ebel made clear that Europe's biggest holidays group would not have survived the pandemic without the financial support of German authorities, but also stressed that it had not needed loans and credit lines this year due to a strong cash flow.

"If you look at how much of this we have used, you can see that TUI has come through (the crisis) very solidly. TUI is financially stable and refinanced. We were able to reduce our fixed cost structure to make ourselves more stable," he declared.

Ebel, who was CFO before taking over as CEO from Fritz Joussen on October 1, said that TUI Group had closed the financial year ending September 30 with "a significant positive result". Analysts are expecting operating profits of about €400 million for this year.

Mordashov out

Asked how much influence the former shareholder Alexei Mordashov still has at TUI, Ebel responded: "Mordashov has no more influence." The Russian steel billionaire, who has been put under EU sanctions, has parked his TUI shares in a holding company based in the British Virgin Islands. He had strongly supported TUI financially over the past decade.