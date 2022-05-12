On location in Berlin: Tunisia's Minister of Tourism Moez Belhassine (pictured right) in conversation with fvw|TravelTalk editor Jochen Eversmeier.
Tunisia is aiming for a tourism recovery this year by encouraging tourists to go beyond its beaches and discover more of the country’s diverse nature and culture – and even with a Star Wars film trip, according to tourism minister Moez Belhassine. The North
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events