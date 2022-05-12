Discover Tunisia

On location in Berlin: Tunisia's Minister of Tourism Moez Belhassine (pictured right) in conversation with fvw|TravelTalk editor Jochen Eversmeier.

Tunisia is aiming for a tourism recovery this year by encouraging tourists to go beyond its beaches and discover more of the country’s diverse nature and culture – and even with a Star Wars film trip, according to tourism minister Moez Belhassine. The North