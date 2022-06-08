  1. Home
  2. International
fvw|TravelTalk interview

Tourism industry needs to act more on human rights

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 08. Juni 2022
Respecting human rights is a prerequisite for long-term business success, says Antje Monshausen.
Brot für die Welt/Hermann Bredehorst
Respecting human rights is a prerequisite for long-term business success, says Antje Monshausen.

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has put a constant issue back to the top of the agenda: how should the tourism industry deal with autocrats, human rights abuses and social injustice? fvw| TravelTalk spoke with Antje Monshausen, head of the Tourism Watch unit at Ger

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats