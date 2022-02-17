  1. Home
fvw|TravelTalk interview

Spain works on sustainable tourism recovery

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 17. Februar 2022
"People still want to travel to Spain": Fernando Valdés Verelst, Secretary of State for Tourism, remains confident.
Staatssekretariat für Tourismus Spanien
Spain is cautiously optimistic about a continued tourism recovery this year as the pandemic eases and is now working on plans for a sustainable comeback, Fernando Valdés Verelst, Secretary of State for Tourism, told fvw|TravelTalk in an interview. The southern Eu

