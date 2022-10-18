MSC

Gianni Onorato has been CEO of MSC Cruises since 2014.

Backed by the world's largest container shipping company, MSC Cruises is expanding enormously with more ships, new products and more environmentally-friendly operations. CEO Gianni Onorato explains the growth plans, the potential of the German market, and the benefits of being a family business.

