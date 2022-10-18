Gianni Onorato has been CEO of MSC Cruises since 2014.
Backed by the world's largest container shipping company, MSC Cruises is expanding enormously with more ships, new products and more environmentally-friendly operations. CEO Gianni Onorato explains the growth plans, the potential of the German market, and the benefits of being a family business.
Backed by the world's largest container shipping company, MSC Cruises is expanding enormously with more ships, new products and more environmentally-friendly operations. CEO Gianni Onorato explains the growth plans, the potential of the German market, and the benefits of bein
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events