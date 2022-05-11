Christian Wyrwa

Part of the fvw Workshop group in Corfu Town. On the island today, tour operators, airlines and tourism officials provide information about developments in Greece and the Ionian Islands.

The congress day of the fvw Workshop Greece is taking place in Corfu today. Experts from German tour operators, airlines and 30 travel agencies are taking part. On fvw.de we will broadcast the highlights directly from the congress hotel Angsana. More than 40 German touris