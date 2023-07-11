Iberostar

Gloria Fluxà drives the sustainability programme at the Iberostar hotel group.

In addition to the flight, the accommodation on a holiday is an essential ecological factor. The hotel group Iberostar is considered a pioneer in sustainability and wants to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2030. Co-Chairman Gloria Fluxà talks about the transformation of the holiday hotel industry at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress.

The Spanish hotel group Iberostar, which operates more than 100 properties in 16 countries, has been committed to responsible and sustainable tourism