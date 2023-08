FVW Medien/PR

At the fvw|TravelTalk Congress, Nicolas Götz (Adigi), Torsten Ostmeier (HLX Touristik, Honeepot), Andreas Wulfes (Neusta Data Intelligence/Team Tourism) and Rüdiger Off (Highpots) will present successful applications and discuss AI opportunities.

What are the benefits of using artificial intelligence in tourism? Experts will discuss this at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress. They will also show already successful AI solutions from Adigi, HLX Touristik and Neusta Data Intelligence.

The chatbot Chat GPT and related rivals such as Google's Bard dominate the discussions about artificial intelligence in the travel industry. How can A