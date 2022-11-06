Not enough specialists: There is also a shortage of staff for baggage and cargo handling at Frankfurt Airport.
According to Ralph Beisel, Managing Director of the German Airports Association (ADV), the reliability checks for the deployment of foreign specialists at German airports take far too long: "If we are desperately looking for specialists, this has to become much faster."
During a panel discussion at the fvw|TravelTalk congress in Antalya, which was attended by Heike Birlenbach (Senior Vice President Customer Experience Lufthansa Group), Ralph Beisel (Managing Director ADV), Max Kownatzki (CEO Sun Express) and Jens Bischof (CEO Eurowings), Beisel explained in connection with the staff shortage at the airports: "We wanted to bring 2,000 employees from Turkey to the airports. Hubertus Heil has drawn up a key points paper to promote facilitated migration from third countries. Here, the background check is also important. What I don't understand is that this check takes more than three months. If we are desperately looking for skilled workers, this must become much faster."
Digitisation as a driver
Participants in the discussion pointed out the importance of digitalization to facilitate processes. However, they were reserved about the idea of completely replacing human resources with digital solutions. For example, Birlenbach explained, "On the one hand, the issue of wages plays a role in creating recruitment. We have doubled the capacity in our call centres worldwide. Our industry is generating some interest. It is crucial that we invest in digitalization. We can master many things with human resources. Digitalization helps us to act more flexibly here."
