Spain is the most important foreign travel destination for Germans. How are bookings for the regions going, what are the prospects and what role do tour operators play? Market researcher Roland Gassner (TDA) presents figures and assessments at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress.

fvw|TravelTalk Congress will take place in Valencia from September 20 to 23.

With 9.8 million visitors, Germans were the most important foreign source market for Spain in 2022. But after the end of the pandemic, the competition on the short- and medium-haul routes is pronounced again, and other destinations such as Turkey, Egypt or Tunisia are also coming back strongly.Roland Gassner, Director Business Development of Travel Data + Analytics (TDA), which uses its daily data pooling to record the turnover development of tour operator travel from stationary travel agencies, portals of OTAs and tour operators as well as mobile distribution, will provide information on the current situation, structural changes in booking behaviour and the outlook on the basis of the data evaluations.Since his presentation (21 September, 2.15 p.m.) is also aimed primarily at Spanish tourism professionals and hoteliers, it will be in English: "Relevance of Spain as a Travel Destination for the German TO Market – Best practice analyses and important hints for AI approaches".Artificial intelligence applications – one of the big topics at the congress – require the best quality and a wide range. "TDA provides the German travel industry with data on booking behaviour that enables significant business intelligence or AI approaches," says Gassner.