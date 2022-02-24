FVW Medien

Discussing long-haul trends: Cristian Meuter (Visit USA), Gregory Shervington (Jamaica Tourist Board), Muryad de Bruin (Curacao Tourist Board) and Cedric Zhou (Singapore Tourism Board). Host: fvw|TravelTalk editor Holger M. Jacobs.

Destinations in the Mediterranean and overseas are gearing up to welcome a surge of German tourists this year as pandemic-related international travel restrictions are eased and more countries open up fully for foreign visitors. That was the key message from diverse tou